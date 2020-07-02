PlayStation Indies will see plenty of exciting new games released for PS4 and PS5

You look at the PlayStation 4 and how it’s drawing the curtain on its current era, and it’s a look back at high budgets, gorgeous visuals and plenty of sandboxes. Make no mistake, some of the best games of this generation have been PlayStation exlcusives, but beneath all the glitz and glamour of a AAA release there are a wealth of other games that deserve just as much attention.

The indie market is stronger than ever, pumping out wildly imaginative games and putting a new spin on old ideas that may seem risky, but happen to be highly rewarding at the same time. Sony’s finally cottoned onto the idea that people like not having to spend several lifetimes playing a single game, and they’ll be working to highlight some of those ems within their new PlayStation Indies initiative. “I’m pleased to formally announce the PlayStation Indies initiative,” said Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida in a PS Blog post.

With PlayStation Indies, we hope to spotlight and support the best of the best indie games being published on PlayStation and the entire indie community as a whole. Our goal is to make PlayStation the best place to develop, find, and play great indie games. The indie community is increasingly important for the future of the video game industry, as AAA game development has grown so financially demanding that big companies are finding it harder to take risks to invest in new concepts that may or may not work. We trust indie developers with strong vision will continue to bring ideas that have never been tried before, creating whole new genres of games and advancing the art and meaning of video games. While details are still forthcoming, we are also happy to confirm a new indie title will join the PlayStation Now service every month, starting with Hello Neighbor in July.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the first batch of games coming, which will be available on both PS4 and PS5:

Carto

Carto is a chill adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home.

Creaks

From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings and uncover the great secret.

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch

F.I.S.T.:Forged In Shadow Torch, a PlayStation China Hero Project selected game. Take a glimpse of the original story and the arcade-style combat in an interconnected Metroidvania game map combining oriental city view and gorgeous dieselpunk aesthetics. Presenting an excellent visual performance to bring the old-school genre to a new level.

Haven

Share the journey of two lovers, escaped to a lost planet in a desperate attempt to stay together. Play as Yu and Kay, gliding over the grassland of a shattered planet, unraveling its mysteries to find a way to settle for good.

Heavenly Bodies

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in Heavenly Bodies – coming to PS4 in 2021. Wrangle the hands and arms of a courageous cosmonaut and push, pull and twist your way through a precarious range of physically simulated stellar scenarios where, without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure and nothing is simple.

Maquette

Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Coming soon to PS5 and PS4.

Recompile

Infiltrate Recompile’s stunning digital world in this exploration-based hacking platformer, coming to PS5. Explore, fight and hack your way through a virtual landscape that’ll react to your actions as you try to escape deletion. This trailer features the amazing song Jupiter by singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan.

Where the heart is

Where the Heart Is, is a narrative adventure game about family. Finding home… can take a lifetime.

Worms Rumble

Team17 presents Worms Rumble, the brand-new instalment in the long-running Worms franchise! Introducing a real time, arena-based, 32 player, cross-platform extravaganza that puts a new spin on your favourite warmongering invertebrates! Coming late 2020 to PS4 and PS5. Are you ready to Rumble?

