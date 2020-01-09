Home Gaming Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new expansions will add over 200 Pokémon and a whole lot more

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new expansions will add over 200 Pokémon and a whole lot more

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on January 9, 2020
2 min read
Pokemon Sword Isle

When a Pokémon generation wrapped up, Nintendo would usually follow up on it with a remix of sorts. Pokémon Sapphire and Ruby had Pokémon Emerald, the Diamond and Pearl games had Pokémon Platinum and even the recent Sun and Moon generation saw a new riff on that island adventure with the Ultra Moon and Ultra Sun games.

So what’s the plan for Pokémon Sword and Shield then? Not a highlight package, but a proper expansion pass that is looking to add a whole lot of content to the game with two new regions to explore. Here’s a quick breakdown on everything that Nintendo and Game Freak had to say in today’s Pokémon Direct:

Isle of Armor

  • Out in June
  • Nintendo says this theme focuses on “growth”
  • You’ll be playing as an apprentice to Master Mustard in his dojo
  • Depending on which version of Pokémon Sword or Shield you own, your rival will be either Klara or Avery
  • Kubfu is one of your new Pokémon that you’ll train
  • This Pokémon can evolve into one of two forms of Urfishu, depending on game version
  • Your starter Pokemon (Cinderace, Inteleon or Rillaboom) will be able to Gigantamax
  • New clothing sets will be available

The Crown Tundra

  • Out in the US Fall season
  • Takes place in a remote region
  • Focuses on exploration
  • Includes a new legendary Pokémon by the name of Calyrex
  • A new form of co-op play that allows for players to explore Pokémon dens with one another

Other

  • Game Freak says that both of these new regions will function like Wild Areas, but with “more to do”
  • There’ll be over 200 Pokémon from previous generations added to Sword and Shield
  • Players who don’t purchase the expansion pass, will still be able to acquire those new old Pokémon through trading
  • There’ll be a Galarian version of Slowpoke introduced
  • Generation one legendaries such as Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos will have a new form of some sort apparently
  • There’ll be a LOT of Legendary Pokémon to collect from previous generations
  • Pokémon shown off so far include Blastoise,Venusaur, Lycanroc, Kingdra, Volcarona and Volcanrona
  • Aurorus, Nidorino, Sealeo, Garchomp and Talonflame also popped up

Last Updated: January 9, 2020

