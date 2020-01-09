Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new expansions will add over 200 Pokémon and a whole lot more

When a Pokémon generation wrapped up, Nintendo would usually follow up on it with a remix of sorts. Pokémon Sapphire and Ruby had Pokémon Emerald, the Diamond and Pearl games had Pokémon Platinum and even the recent Sun and Moon generation saw a new riff on that island adventure with the Ultra Moon and Ultra Sun games.
So what’s the plan for Pokémon Sword and Shield then? Not a highlight package, but a proper expansion pass that is looking to add a whole lot of content to the game with two new regions to explore. Here’s a quick breakdown on everything that Nintendo and Game Freak had to say in today’s Pokémon Direct:
Isle of Armor
- Out in June
- Nintendo says this theme focuses on “growth”
- You’ll be playing as an apprentice to Master Mustard in his dojo
- Depending on which version of Pokémon Sword or Shield you own, your rival will be either Klara or Avery
- Kubfu is one of your new Pokémon that you’ll train
- This Pokémon can evolve into one of two forms of Urfishu, depending on game version
- Your starter Pokemon (Cinderace, Inteleon or Rillaboom) will be able to Gigantamax
- New clothing sets will be available
The Crown Tundra
- Out in the US Fall season
- Takes place in a remote region
- Focuses on exploration
- Includes a new legendary Pokémon by the name of Calyrex
- A new form of co-op play that allows for players to explore Pokémon dens with one another
Other
- Game Freak says that both of these new regions will function like Wild Areas, but with “more to do”
- There’ll be over 200 Pokémon from previous generations added to Sword and Shield
- Players who don’t purchase the expansion pass, will still be able to acquire those new old Pokémon through trading
- There’ll be a Galarian version of Slowpoke introduced
- Generation one legendaries such as Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos will have a new form of some sort apparently
- There’ll be a LOT of Legendary Pokémon to collect from previous generations
- Pokémon shown off so far include Blastoise,Venusaur, Lycanroc, Kingdra, Volcarona and Volcanrona
- Aurorus, Nidorino, Sealeo, Garchomp and Talonflame also popped up
