Pokémon Sword and Shield’s new expansions will add over 200 Pokémon and a whole lot more

When a Pokémon generation wrapped up, Nintendo would usually follow up on it with a remix of sorts. Pokémon Sapphire and Ruby had Pokémon Emerald, the Diamond and Pearl games had Pokémon Platinum and even the recent Sun and Moon generation saw a new riff on that island adventure with the Ultra Moon and Ultra Sun games.

So what’s the plan for Pokémon Sword and Shield then? Not a highlight package, but a proper expansion pass that is looking to add a whole lot of content to the game with two new regions to explore. Here’s a quick breakdown on everything that Nintendo and Game Freak had to say in today’s Pokémon Direct:

Isle of Armor















Out in June

Nintendo says this theme focuses on “growth”

You’ll be playing as an apprentice to Master Mustard in his dojo

Depending on which version of Pokémon Sword or Shield you own, your rival will be either Klara or Avery

Kubfu is one of your new Pokémon that you’ll train

This Pokémon can evolve into one of two forms of Urfishu, depending on game version

Your starter Pokemon (Cinderace, Inteleon or Rillaboom) will be able to Gigantamax

New clothing sets will be available

The Crown Tundra







Out in the US Fall season

Takes place in a remote region

Focuses on exploration

Includes a new legendary Pokémon by the name of Calyrex

A new form of co-op play that allows for players to explore Pokémon dens with one another

Other













Game Freak says that both of these new regions will function like Wild Areas, but with “more to do”

There’ll be over 200 Pokémon from previous generations added to Sword and Shield

Players who don’t purchase the expansion pass, will still be able to acquire those new old Pokémon through trading

There’ll be a Galarian version of Slowpoke introduced

Generation one legendaries such as Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos will have a new form of some sort apparently

There’ll be a LOT of Legendary Pokémon to collect from previous generations

Pokémon shown off so far include Blastoise,Venusaur, Lycanroc, Kingdra, Volcarona and Volcanrona

Aurorus, Nidorino, Sealeo, Garchomp and Talonflame also popped up

