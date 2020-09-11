Prince of Persia is getting an Assassin’s Creed powered remake in 2021

Sand! It’s everywhere, get used to it. It’s also the driving element behind ye olde Prince of Persia, arguably one of the original blockbuster games back when it released in 2003. A remake of a classic at the time, Ubisoft’s retooling of a classic video game series was miles better than the 3D rubbish from a few years earlier and went on to spawn some terrific sequels in the process, such as Warrior Within, Two Thrones and an artistic reboot that doesn’t get enough love these days.

Revealed at Ubisoft Forward after doing a few leaked rounds, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will arrive on January 21 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Once again, you’ll be able to outwit enemies and navigate death traps by using the Prince’s personal cheat code, a magical dagger that can freeze time and even reverse it.

The remake has been built up using the Assassin’s Creed Origins engine, and features Spider-Man himself, Yuri Lowenthal, as the Prince. Supinder Wraich has also joined the cast, as Princess Farah. Here’s the flavour list of features that were revealed during last night’s presentation:

A Classic Reborn – Experience the original epic tale of the Prince on his journey for redemption. Travel back in time with the return of the Prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, and discover a brave new Farah.

Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack.

Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way.

Immerse yourself in ancient Persia with more realistic graphics, pre-baked rendering, and VFX as you fight cursed enemies along your journey.

Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today's standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping.

One other cool feature is that the remake will ship with the original Prince of Persia game that you might remember playing on your Pentium 486 computer because you’re old as hell my dudes. It’s a classic, it’s groundbreaking and it’s still a bastard to complete! Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to go petition Ubisoft to give the 2008 Prince of Persia a high definition upgrade

