Project Cars 3 is coming to current-gen systems, and it wants you to earn every win

They say the third time’s the charm, and if anyone can prove that old adage true then it’s developer Slightly Mad Studios as they’ve just announced Project Cars 3 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Bandai Namco is once again the publishing steering wheel, with this year’s big sequel focusing on a retuned career mode that has been designed to cater to players from all over the world.

Career mode will be focused on ten car classes, with players earning experience points and parts as they travel the globe in search of a podium place finish, but there’s a catch here: Don’t like a certain discipline? Then you can spend some credits accrued within the game to skip that event and move on, allowing you to focus on the cars that you want to drive.

Car customisation is also betting a massive overhaul, with Project Cars 3 featuring more detailed options that’ll allow you to tinker with the engine and its surrounding parts. It’s not exactly groundbreaking stuff in the genre, but seeing as how previous Project Cars games had a more stripped down garage in which to change your car performance, it is a big upgrade for the series and its fantastic sense of car handling. Basically, you’ll be able to make the racing vehicle of your dreams and make its tires scream around multiple tracks every time you take a corner.

On the multiplayer side of the equation, Slightly Mad is offering three distinct options: Quick Play chucks you into a race based on your current skill, Scheduled Event Mode takes you to races that have been hand-picked by the studio and Custom Lobby allows you to choose the track, time of day and rules. On top of that, there’s the new Rivals mode in multiplayer that is based on a series of events and will see players battle it out to reach the top of a dynamic leaderboard that features its own daily, weekly and monthly events.

There will be divisions within Rivals, so in case you’re worried of having to compete against the type of players whose entire life revolves around being in first place, fret not: You’ll still be having a merry ol’ time facing off against fellow Sunday drivers. Otherwise, the game is looking good! Slighty Mad says that the single-player AI has been modified to offer a more authentic challenge, there’s a bevy of new visual effects and gameplay controls have also been further refined.

In a year where driving games don’t have too many contenders currently, it’s a welcome sight to spot Project Cars 3 in the rearview mirror as it comes up from out of nowhere. And will most likely be overtaking the competition in no time.

