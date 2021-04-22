PS Plus Video Pass looks like the next evolution of Sony’s subscription service

In the battle for value, Sony might have just figured out how to get a leg-up when it comes to subscription services. With PS Plus having very big hit or miss months with the handful of games it offers to players, it looks like the Polish PlayStation website may have jumped the gun by accidentally revealing that members are soon going to get video content bundled in with their membership.

The post was quickly removed, with the unfortunate soul who accidentally hit publish likely being banished to the dumpster where Ridge Racer is currently kept, but the listing did originally describe (cheers, VGC) “a new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland.”

It’s not clear if this is a Polish or a global offering, but it arrives hot on the heels of a previous Sony announcement where the company confirmed that it would stop offering TV and movie content for rental. “At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change,” SIE’s head of Video Business Vanessa Lee wrote at the time.

We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.

OS Plus established itself as a subscription service that was necessary for gamers wanting to play their titles online, and began offering a pair of free games soon after it was introduced. Since then, it has pretty much remained in this state while Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has evolved to become the industry standard in video game subscriptions.

Focusing on entertainment slightly could give PS Plus an edge over Microsoft though. especially when weebs such as myself are hoping that Sony’s recent acquisition of anime powerhouses Funimation and Crunchyroll will somehow factor into this.

