PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades for Borderlands 3 will be available on launch day

Come launch day for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you’re going to have a small but great selection of games to choose from that were designed to take advantage of the power of those next-gen systems. I’m also going to probably ignore all of them, because not a single one of those games features homicidal maniacs screaming about meat bicycles before I turn them into a splattering of crimson giblets that would make Jackson Pollock proud. Or sue me for copyright infringement.

Borderlands 3 was and still continues to be a damn good time, and with its first season of content done and dusted, one that I’m happy to still sink my teeth into as I chase those god-tier loot drops for my favourite fightin’ Irishman, Zane the Operative. More content is coming, but you won’t have long to wait for a next-gen taste of the game as developer Gearbox has announced that Borderlands 3 will be available from launch day on PS5 (November 12) and Xbox Series X/S (November 10).

As you’d expect, all the silliness and hottest of pink colour schemes are getting a significant bump upwards in quality, with both games hitting a 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. And yes, that will apply to single-player and online co-op. I’m still trying to wrap my head around how I’m going to avoid setting my home on fire when me and three of the voices in my head try out split-screen four-player co-op.

The even better news if you own a current-gen version of Borderlands 3, the upgrade will be free. All you have to do is grab a download on the same console family that you’re upgrading to, and you’re ready to roll! All the excellent add-on content will also be available, in case you’ve got a hankering to save a wedding from a tentacle monster that’s too much for even the dodgiest of hentai.

Borderlands 3 is also currently joining in on the Hallow’s Eve fun right now, with the Bloody Harvest making a return and offering more of that sweet loot that has a firm grip on the reptile part of my brain with its high stat numbers and bright colours.

