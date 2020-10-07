Home Gaming PS5 Teardown: An up-close and personal look at what’s inside the console

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on October 7, 2020
1 min read
0
PS5

The PlayStation 5: It’s an absolute unit, it’ll be home to several exclusive games that I’d commit war crimes for and there’s still so much about it that we know nothing about. There’s a mystery on that next-gen console, one that Sony is finally and partially lifting the lid on in a new breakdown video. I’ll add more talking points below, but for now, take a closer look at the behemoth!

  • 104mm wide, 390mm high and 260mm deep.
  • The front has a USB-C port and a type-A port with hi-speed USB support.
  • The USB-C port has Superspeed 10Gbps specs.
  • The rear of the PS5 has two type-A ports, a LAN port, an HDMI port, and a power port.
  • The two rows on the front side are air vents.
  • The entire rear side is an exhaust port.
  • The vertical base is attached with a small screw.
  • Removed screws can be stored in the base.
  • The stand can be attached to the side of the PS5 with clips, and then used to rest the console on its side.
  • The white panels can easily be removed.
  • There are two dust catchers on the side, which cab be easily vacuumed up.
  • For future storage expansion, M.2 interface with PCi 4.0 support is installed.

Last Updated: October 7, 2020

