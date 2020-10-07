PS5 Teardown: An up-close and personal look at what’s inside the console

The PlayStation 5: It’s an absolute unit, it’ll be home to several exclusive games that I’d commit war crimes for and there’s still so much about it that we know nothing about. There’s a mystery on that next-gen console, one that Sony is finally and partially lifting the lid on in a new breakdown video. I’ll add more talking points below, but for now, take a closer look at the behemoth!

104mm wide, 390mm high and 260mm deep.

The front has a USB-C port and a type-A port with hi-speed USB support.

The USB-C port has Superspeed 10Gbps specs.

The rear of the PS5 has two type-A ports, a LAN port, an HDMI port, and a power port.

The two rows on the front side are air vents.

The entire rear side is an exhaust port.

The vertical base is attached with a small screw.

Removed screws can be stored in the base.

The stand can be attached to the side of the PS5 with clips, and then used to rest the console on its side.

The white panels can easily be removed.

There are two dust catchers on the side, which cab be easily vacuumed up.

For future storage expansion, M.2 interface with PCi 4.0 support is installed.

