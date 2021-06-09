Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart devs praise Insomniac for fostering a non-crunch atmosphere

This weekend, many a Ratchet and Clank fan are about to have a darn good time. The latest adventure starring the duo will be out, and it’s an absolute masterpiece of big setpiece moments, polished gameplay, and quirky fun. Imagine the crunch that must have gone down to get this game out the door, right? Nope!

Developers at Insomniac Games have begun talking about their experiences working on the game, with several employees highlighting regular 40-hour works and a managerial climate that encouraged people to avoid burnout while putting the new game together. “I can’t speak for anyone on the team but myself, but I didn’t crunch once. 40h weeks the whole time. It is possible to work on a great game w/o suffering,” game designer Grant Parker tweeted.

I'd appreciate ppl sharing this positive. Because it's important.#RatchetPS5 is at 89 avg score & I can't speak for anyone on the team but myself, but I didn't crunch once. 40h weeks the whole time.



It is possible to work on a great game w/o suffering.https://t.co/8GOzukf2sh — Grant Parker (@GrantPDesign) June 8, 2021

Animator Lindsay Thompson also stepped in to mention that aside from a handful of late nights, there was no crunching done on the game and that Insomniac’s managers played a big part in fostering a healthy workplace environment. “I didn’t crunch once, entire production. A couple late nights here and there finishing something up, but COMPLETELY CRUNCH FREE. It is possible. Team wellness lets the creativity flow free,” Thompson said.

I didn't crunch once, entire production. A couple late nights here and there finishing something up, but COMPLETELY CRUNCH FREE. It is possible. Team wellness lets the creativity flow free. https://t.co/Bf9C7BQLRn June 8, 2021

As both employees noted, this was the working situation that they alone experienced, but it’s still nice to hear from staff about how a game was put together without having to exploit the workforce. It’s a common theme in many a AAA game these days, as developers risk their health to ship a game out in time and regularly burn themselves out in the process.

For Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the healthy work environment has made for a game that is incredibly energetic and fun, one that wears its heart on its sleeve and never skips a beat. Try it out, if you’re looking for one of the true new-gen experiences on the PS5.

Last Updated: