Restaurant sim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 parks its Early Access food truck on Steam

I like video games. I like food. I like video games about food, even! One of the most addictive and enjoyable games about food is Vertigo Games’ Cook, Serve, Delicious!, the restaurant simulator that had you working your way up from being a greasy spoon in a shoddy mall, to a running a 5 Star joint. I played the game to death on Ye Olde iPad. The game’s got a sequel on consoles and Pc that I’ve not really delved very deep into. It retains the same basic structure of prepping food while managing the nitty-gritty of the restaurant but adds about a billion new foods. Now there’s a third game that’s broken out into Early Access on Steam.

While it still has you prepping food, you’ll now be doing so in a food truck…from the future. With robotic buddies in tow, it’s your job to run a successful enough food truck that you’re able to compete in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships. It’s got drop-in, drop-out local co-op, new foods and upgrades, and seems like a pretty good time.

“Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods—including many brand new to the series—across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action, or take it easy with the all new Chill Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time! Play through the campaign via single player or with a friend in local co-op (with the ability to change on the fly), upgrade your food truck with dozens of gameplay-affecting modules, expand your food catalog, and race to the nation’s new capital in Nashville, Tennessee, to prove once and for all that you’re still the best chef in the world. “

The full game is coming to consoles and PC in Q2 2020, but is available on Steam right now in Early Access for a mere R95, which includes a 10% discount for early adoption. I’ve not given it a go just yet, but I’ll be cooking up a storm this weekend.

Last Updated: