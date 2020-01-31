Revenant finally has his time to shine in the Apex Legends Season 4 Trailer

The savage robotic assassin takes centre stage as Respawn shows off a couple of his abilities and methods in an excellent trailer.

Beyond making excellent shooters, Respawn Entertainment has also proven that they’re experts at crafting phenomenal trailers. I still go back and watch the Season 3 trailer of Apex Legends every once in a while just because it’s so hype. The trend of maintaining that high level of production is continuing into Season 4 as the latest trailer is a real feast for the eyes. Following the preparation of robotic (maybe?) hitman Revenant fulfilling his latest contract to kill big wig industry tycoon Marcos Andrade, we’ve been able to catch our first glimpse how Revenant will play in-game. It’s obviously a cinematic trailer, so details aren’t solid, but what is suggested looks cool.

Revenant will have some kind of damage reduction mode, showed by him turning all cracked and ashy, shrugging off the attacks of multiple thug as if they were nothing. It’s possible this will be his ultimate ability, a limited time state change that enhances his combat abilities, much like fellow Legend Bloodhound. We also caught sight of what could be his mobility power, disappearing into smoke before the killing blow could be landed. Perhaps some form of short-range teleport or invulnerability?

Whatever the case may be, Revenant looks COOL AS HELL. Maybe I’m just edgy but his aesthetical design is so different from the other Legends that I’m really pleased I saved up the coins to buy him day one. Beyond the gameplay hints, the trailer also lets slip some potential future lore with the inclusion of murdered tycoon Marcos Andrade’s daughter looking fairly bloody and very pissed off. Perhaps a hint a future Legend? Whatever the case may be I hope Respawn continues delivering on these trailers because they are consistently some of the best in the industry right now.

