Cars and football are a better combination than Batman and sidekicks dressed up in bullet distracting vibrant colours, but it was Rocket League that truly managed to score the mother of all goals with its take on the concept. Easy to pick up, challenging to master, Rocket League has been an Esports staple for several years now, offering plenty of bang for its buck with a modest entry price point.

That price tag is about to get a whole lot lower. And by low, I mean, free. Free! FREEEEEE?

Yup! Psyonix announced a few hours ago that Rocket League will be going free-to-play, while also dropping in cross-platform play. How’s is Psyonix finally implementing that much requested feature? By jumping out of Steam and into bed with The Epic Games Store, where player inventories and competitive rankings will be tied to their Epic Games account. “The core gameplay will remain the same, but we are refining the main menus to make exploring the game easier,” Psyonix said of the move.

Plus, we’re revamping and improving major features like Tournaments and Challenges, and introducing cross-platform progression! Rocket League action on the field will still be the same core, high-octane hybrid of sports and action you love today, and soon, even more players will share that love. That begins with Rocket League’s release on its newest platform: the Epic Games Store.

For regular players who are on Steam, you’ll still be able to play Rocket League from within that Valve library. Anyone who dropped cash on the game prior to it going free to play, will be rewarded with the following goodies:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

Its been five years since Psyonix launched Rocket League, with the game proving to be a smash hit. Having been purchased by Epic Games in May last year, Psyonix announced that the game would eventually move to The Epic Games Store and adopt a freemium model that lined up with Epic’s other signature game franchise, the Grand Designs episode if it were directed by Michael Bay experience that is Fortnite.

