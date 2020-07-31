Rumor: Sony and Microsoft still have some major next-gen game announcements to make

Ladies and gentlemen, in the blue corner we have the PlayStation 5! Weighing an ungodly amount and featuring a stupidly long reach, its specialty first-party games are Hoirzon, Spider-Man and Gran Turismo~ And in the red corner, we have the Xbox Series X! Compact but hefty, it comes into this match with plenty of experimental games such as The Medium and regular favourites like Halo!

So who’s going to win? Let’s find out! Let’s get ready to do something that rhymes with fumble because I don’t want to pay Michael Buffer $50 for abusing his catchphrase! According to a new rumour, Sony and Microsoft haven’t shot their gaming loads yet. Even with recent showcases revealing their first-party offerings, it seems that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may still have system-seller software locked and loaded.

Kinda Funny Games co-host Imran Khan revealed on Thursday’s gaming podcast that both companies are playing a long game of chicken, saving their biggest reveals for a later date. Cheers, Games Radar:

From what I’ve heard, they both have to talk about hardware this month, in terms of pricing, availability, blah blah blah. I’ve also heard that – I don’t know if it’s this month or later – but they both do have more software to show. So, whether they do it now or before the launch or even after the launch, they both have things that are gonna be like ‘oh shit, I can’t believe they’re revealing that here.’

On the third-party front, Khan also suggested that Sony’s got the upper hand with publishers such as Capcom and Square Enix. “There’s more. They’re holding onto some things that I’m really surprised they’re holding onto, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they showed them soon,” Khan said. That’s not exactly out of the realm of possibility, considering how Sony inked numerous exclusivity deals over this decade, locking games to their platform for up to a year and establishing the PlayStation 4 as an advantageous system for playing the latest game.

Right now though? I just want to know how much the damn things are going to cost. Spoiler: Probably a lot.

