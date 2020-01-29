Rumour: Crash Bandicoot on of February’s PlayStation Plus games

I’ve stopped really caring about the free games doled out by Xbox and PlayStation every month as part of their digital subscriptions. They’re nice to have; It’s always lovely getting something extra to play on top of something you’re paying for anyway. Later today, Sony will reveal the games that’ll be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Instant Games Collection.

Sony Spain may have let the cat out of the bag a little early though.

On the official PlayStation Spain YouTube channel, a community post (translated from Spanish, of course) says: “Tomorrow at 17:30 we’ll announce February’s PS Plus games. Can you guess which games? Hint: One of them is a very well known saga.”

The text is accompanied by an animation of Crash Bandicoot, which well, I suppose suggests that we’ll be getting the Crash Bandicoot remaster. It’s a lovely collection, lovingly retooled from the ground up.

“More than twenty years after the manic marsupial first graced the PlayStation, the return of Crash Bandicoot isn’t just welcome…it just feels right. A throwback to a more positive time, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is a testament to timeless game design and an example of a remaster done right by two studios split across two eras.”

If you don’t already have it, it’ll be a nice addition to your library, and a chance to play the uh…”Dark Souls of platformers.”

I suppose, with them saying that “one of them” is from a “well known saga” that it could be Crash Team Racing, but I think that’s unlikely. Either way, i6t could all just be a troll from Playstation Spain, in which case we all just got played.

