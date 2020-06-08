Rumour has it Brothers in Arms may be returning soon

We’re living in a World War shooter renaissance at the moment. Battlefield 1 opened up the possibility that maybe the historical shooter was worth looking into again, followed by Call of Duty: WWII and a sea of smaller, indie shooters such as Post Scriptum, Day of Infamy and Hell Let Loose. With all the buzz building around World War 2 (again), now’s the perfect time to return to one of the most authentic shooters ever conceived: Brothers in Arms. The franchise has been quiet for some time now, with the last game in the series being Brothers in Arms 3: Sons of War for iOS and Android and it…wasn’t great. While the franchise was meant to be rebooted with The Furious Four, that whole project supposedly “evolved” into something entirely different and since then things have been eerily quiet.

Yet in the field of battle, that silence may yet indicate some previously unexpected action. Reddit user u/FENIX400 has been doing some serious digging into the BiA franchise and their discoveries suggest that Gearbox is currently developing a new entry. Hot off the success of Borderlands 3, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford (he of many magic tricks) has been dropping some hints regarding the World War II shooter. In 2018, Pitchford responded to a tweet asking for info on Brothers in Arms 4 by saying, “We have awesome tech, some awesome content and gameplay. Currently trying to nail the story. When we have that, we’ll be able to push towards something we can show and announce. I’m pretty happy with how it’s going.” Pitchford was then silent on the game for quite some time before.

Then, on the 11th of May, Pitchford once again tweeted about Brothers in Arms. In response to someone stating that they were keen to see how the series progressed in the future Pitchford stated, “We’re going deeper, closer and more personal”. This combined with the fact that Gearbox is currently looking for a brand manager, well, it might be too early to say but it’s enough to get me at least a little excited. This is all complete conjecture and some red string pulled tightly across a cork board filled with pictures of Gearbox logos, Randy Pitchford and Thompson submachine guns, but it’s always good to hold out for a shred of hope, right?

