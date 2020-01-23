Rumour – Resident Evil 8 is back in development at Capcom

You look back at the history of Resident Evil, and there’s one thing that stands out: Resident Evil 6 may just be the most important game that the franchise ever produced. Now hold on, before you get your pitchforks just hear me out. After Resident Evils 4 and 5 led the series towards a more action-oriented style of spooky backwater bio-terrorism, Resident Evil 6 was the end result of a blockbuster experience gone mad and bad.

It was two-thirds awful episodes, one-third traditional and three-thirds terrible when combined. You see those numbers? MATHS. You can’t argue with them. Point is, Resident Evil 6 was the straw that broke the camel’s back, but the resulting Resident Evil 7 rebuilt the beast with cutting edge VR tech that made the franchise stronger than ever.

We’ve had a brilliant remake of Resident Evil 2 since then while the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is also looking fantastic so far. So what’s happening on the core side of the series then? When’s Resident Evil 8 rising from its grave and walking the streets once again? Capcom is staying mum on that subject, but someone else may have all the answers.

AestheticGamer recently posted a bunch of tweets revealing details for the game, and with a solid history of Resident Evil leaks behind the account (including early details on Resident Evil 7’s Not A Hero DLC and confirming that Resident Evil: Resistance would be part of the Resident Evil 3 remake package), the pinching of sodium here might require a deft touch instead of a bulldozer as if it was from a 4Chan source:

However, it actually got officially scrapped and the project rebooted only like 6-7 months ago, so the "final" RE8 version hasn't even been in development for a full year yet. Now these reboots often go faster because some assets and such are carried over, but don't expect RE8 January 21, 2020

which will probably release next year, but it's not a remake nor RE8.



And that's all I'm gonna' say, now don't bother me about RE for a while please. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

Sounds…plausible. I wouldn’t expect to see anything regarding Resident Evil 8 before the year is up at the very least based on AestheticGamer’s info, but it’ll likely be a wait that is padded out comfortably by the Resistance portion of Resident Evil 3. Should also look rather spiffy as a PS5 and Xbox Series X game.

