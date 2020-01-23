Rumour – Resident Evil 8 is back in development at Capcom

You look back at the history of Resident Evil, and there’s one thing that stands out: Resident Evil 6 may just be the most important game that the franchise ever produced. Now hold on, before you get your pitchforks just hear me out. After Resident Evils 4 and 5 led the series towards a more action-oriented style of spooky backwater bio-terrorism, Resident Evil 6 was the end result of a blockbuster experience gone mad and bad.
It was two-thirds awful episodes, one-third traditional and three-thirds terrible when combined. You see those numbers? MATHS. You can’t argue with them. Point is, Resident Evil 6 was the straw that broke the camel’s back, but the resulting Resident Evil 7 rebuilt the beast with cutting edge VR tech that made the franchise stronger than ever.
We’ve had a brilliant remake of Resident Evil 2 since then while the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is also looking fantastic so far. So what’s happening on the core side of the series then? When’s Resident Evil 8 rising from its grave and walking the streets once again? Capcom is staying mum on that subject, but someone else may have all the answers.
AestheticGamer recently posted a bunch of tweets revealing details for the game, and with a solid history of Resident Evil leaks behind the account (including early details on Resident Evil 7’s Not A Hero DLC and confirming that Resident Evil: Resistance would be part of the Resident Evil 3 remake package), the pinching of sodium here might require a deft touch instead of a bulldozer as if it was from a 4Chan source:
Sounds…plausible. I wouldn’t expect to see anything regarding Resident Evil 8 before the year is up at the very least based on AestheticGamer’s info, but it’ll likely be a wait that is padded out comfortably by the Resistance portion of Resident Evil 3. Should also look rather spiffy as a PS5 and Xbox Series X game.
Last Updated: January 23, 2020