Sam Fisher is back, but once again, not in a new Splinter Cell game

I think it’s fair to say that we’re all getting to the point with these “fun” Splinter Cell cameos in other Ubisoft games, where we’d rather just have good ol’ Sam Fisher back in a proper video game. Sure, it was neat seeing Splinter Cell being brought into the Ghost Recon universe and yes, finding a set of three-pronged night vision goggles in a Far Cry game is usually enough to warrant a smirk and maybe one of those “breath through your nose to express humour” reactions. Yet despite all the positive feedback on all these events, Ubisoft still insists on denying Sam his own new game and has instead dropped the super spy into Rainbow Six: Siege.

Sam Fisher will be joining the Super Murder Friends of Rainbow Six Siege in an event called Operation: Shadow Legacy (get it? Because Fisher’s all about hanging around in shadows? And Legacy because we still don’t have a new Splinter Cell game?). Fisher’s put on some age since we last saw him in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, bearing a wonderfully grey and grizzled beard. The trailer for Operation: Shadow Legacy makes a point of mentioning that “Sam Fisher joins Team Rainbow” but I don’t know if that’s as a limited time kind of deal or a full blown new operator. All I know is, he seems to not use his iconic night vision goggles to see in the dark and instead has the same pattern as a…laser sight? Little bit of a sneaky tease but I can buy it.

Certain leaks reported on by PC Gamer speculate that Fisher, with the callsign Zero, will utilise camera bolts to see through soft walls and deal long-range damage as an attacker. We have no idea if that’s true or not but it would make sense given Sam Fisher’s movesets in the Splinter Cell games. Of which, we haven’t had a new entry for seven years now. Like, I get that maybe Ubisoft doesn’t want to commit to a new game but I think all these little teasers are frustrating more people than pleasing them.

A full reveal of Operation: Shadow Legacy is coming on Sunday, 16 August.

