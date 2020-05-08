Scorn on Xbox Series X has an unsettling environment and nightmare cocks

Yesterday’s Xbox Series X showcase was…well it was alright. To be fair, Microsoft is keeping its biggest guns loaded for a July event, at which point it’ll unload enough ammo to level several cities off the face of the planet. I hope. Yesterday’s stream was safe, comforting junk food that emphasised that the first batch of Xbox Series X games are going to look pretty good with all that fancy hardware powering them.

And then there’s Scorn, which featured some uh…some suggestive content in its latest trailer since it was first teased in 2016:

Or maybe I’m reading too much into that game and my deviant mind is seeing sexual content where none exists.

I need a therapist. Anyway! If Scorn looks like it took a few pages from Swiss surrealist artist H.R Gigers book of techno-organic boners, then you’re not the only one that thinks that way. Development on this game began in 2014 at Ebb Software, with lead designer Ljubomir Peklar leading the charge on a game that is described as a mix of first-person horror and non-linear adventure.

“Scorn’s development began in 2014, when the team was still small, and the next two years were spent figuring out which available tools would allow them to make the game they wanted to make and the demo they wanted to present to publishers,” Danika Harrod, Communications and Community Manager, Kowloon Nights, revealed on the Xbox Wire.

Scorn is a first-person horror adventure game designed around the idea of being thrown into the world. As players explore the dream-like world in a non-linear fashion, they will soon learn that every location has its own story, puzzles, and characters – even the unsettling environment is a character itself. The team has drawn visual inspiration from Swiss painter H.R. Giger and Polish painter Zdzislaw Beksinski. Conceptual inspiration has come from works by unique writers like Franz Kafka and Jorge Luis Borges, horror and sci-fi writers like Thomas Ligotti and J.G. Ballard, and the weird cinema of David Cronenberg and David Lynch.

There’s no concrete release date on Scorn yet, but it looks like it’ll provide some stiff entertainment when it does eventually land on Xbox Series X.

Last Updated: