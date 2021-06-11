Sequels, uh, find a way as Jurassic Park Evolution 2 is coming this year

Your games PR was so preoccupied with seeing which cameos they could squeeze into Summer Game Fest, they didn’t think if they should have grabbed Jeff Goldblum, and now Geoffs all over the world will never hear their names pronounced properly ever again. Thanks other Jeff, of the Goldblum variety.

Jokes aside, Jurassic Park’s favourite professor of chaos theory kicked off a new reveal for the sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, fittingly titled Jurassic World Evolution 2. Proving that life does indeed find a way to continue spinning off into video game territory, this sequel looks like your usual round of terrestrial dinosaur-park development, as well as undersea!

Jurassic World introduced the prehistoric behemoths to the franchise, and in Jurassic World Evolution 2 you’ll be able to make them a star attraction to the park. Where nothing can possibly go wrong. According to the game’s trailer, JWE2 will contain an original story “set after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and you’ll be able “construct and customize new buildings and flex your managerial muscle across never-before-seen locations ranging from dense forests to rocky deserts.”

Chaos theory will even play a role in the game, as you’ll be able to explore what-if scenarios from the original Jurassic Park movies while building the theme park of the future. The first game in the series was pretty solid stuff with more than a few rough edges, but a sequel building on that foundation to create something leaner, meaner, and bigger?

Oh heck yes, I’ll play that. No I never learn from the past, why do you ask? Anyway, Jurassic Park Evolution will be out later this year.

