Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is an origin story from the team behind The Sinking City

Frogwares’ series of Sherlock Holmes games have been brilliant for two reasons during their lengthy run: Setting up devious puzzles that’ll test the grey matter of anyone who attempts to solve them, and making me feel like a complete Watson for failing to figure out puzzles in these sleuth ‘em ups. Their take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective has been one of a mastermind without peer, more British than a cup of tea in India before 1947 and set in a London that hides the seediest of secrets within its streets.

For the next game though? Frogwares is going back to the start, as they reboot the seasoned gumshoe and take him back to his very first cases. This time, Sherlock isn’t an experienced problem-solver of impossible cries operating out of 221B Baker Street in London, but is a fresh-faced 21-year old amateur tackling the worst that the Mediterranean has to offer. Please feel sorry for the genius who has to search for clues in paradise.

https://youtu.be/OQoDjyusE-0

According to Frogwares, players will once again be tasked with using the full power of their glorious brains to put clues together and catch the culprit of a crime, which already rules me out from ever getting past the tutorial section of this game. As for Sherlock himself? Speaking to GameSpot, Frogwares producer and community manager Sergey Oganesyan described their take on the character as an arrogant genius:

Our version of Sherlock is not a traditional character. He has this raw talent [for discovering the truth] that’s sort of untamed. He’s more arrogant, and much more volatile in this game compared to [other] versions. He has more fun playing with the truth, and he has no problem lying to somebody to get to the bottom of his investigation. But at the same time, he is still young. He will experience some of the things that a young man, 21 years of age, may not be ready to process in this game. This will have certain consequences on his character. Our goal is to show the events that will shape Sherlock as a great detective.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will also take a few cues from the recently released The Sinking City, giving players free reign in a sleuthing sandbox where they can meet with characters and use the environment to get rid of any enemies. The reboot of everyone’s second-favourite detective (Columbo being number one of course) kicks off in 2021 on PC as well as current and next-gen consoles.

