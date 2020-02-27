Home Gaming Shinobi frog Greninja Is officially the most popular Pokémon according to fans

Shinobi frog Greninja Is officially the most popular Pokémon according to fans

By Darryn Bonthuys
February 27, 2020
With over 800 to choose from, everyone has a favourite Pokémon. If your chosen pocket monster happens to be Umbreon, then good news! You’re a Pokémon trainer of exceedingly good taste and culture. People like us are probably in the minority though, because the masses have spoken and they have revealed who they consider to be the best Pokémon ever, like no other Pokémon ever was.

A while back, Google teamed up with Nintendo to poll fans on who they thought was the greatest of all the little monsters roaming the Kanto, Johto and other regions that make up the world of Pokémon. The results are in, and on official Pokémon Day with over 140 000 votes the winner is…

Greninja

Freakin’ Greninja.

UMBREON WAS ROBBED! There you go folks, it’s official. The pageant winner is a ninja frog…which ain’t too bad I guess. Here’s the top ten based on fan votes:

  1. Greninja
  2. Lucario
  3. Mimikyu
  4. Charizard
  5. Umbreon
  6. Sylveon
  7. Garchomp
  8. Rayquaza
  9. Gardevoir
  10. Gengar

