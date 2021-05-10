Sony expects PS5 supply to be tight well into 2022

Many people have a special spot in their home where they keep their new PlayStation 5 console…IF THEY HAD ONE. For many, the chance to grab a PS5 has been a race against time, stock usually selling out pretty quickly to people who have their credit card details memorised or a horde of immoral scalper-bots snatching up all of the available units.

This textbook example of supply and demand has been amplified by the current global semi-conductor shortage, although Sony is planning to fix that with a slight redesign of the PS5 console that will use easier to produce chips. Just like Simba’s packet of cardiac arrest-inducing Cheese and Onion crisps. Even with that plan of attack though, don’t expect PS5 consoles to suddenly be on every shelf, as Sony is simply struggling to make enough of the stuff to meet current demand.

In a private briefing after it revealed its financial results (via Bloomberg), Sony told analysts that it couldn’t give an estimate as to when the demand for the PS5 would reach more normal levels. “I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said.

We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily.

Sony still plans to ramp up production as quickly as possible, but otherwise it looks like good news for the Japanese company. The PS5 had sold through 7.8 million units as of March 31 this year, Sony is preparing to buy back $1.8 billion of its own shares, and share prices are up thanks to the lockdown demand for in-home entertainment.

Long story short, start training yourself for fastest fingers first if you want to score a PS5 before 2023.

