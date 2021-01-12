Sony has patented a new in-game note feature for PS5

We’re a couple of months into the life-cycle of the PS5, and provided that you could get one without having to deal with an army of bots unleashed by scalpers, it’s pretty good! The console doesn’t sound like a flock of hadedas wanting to ruin your afternoon nap, the handful of exclusive games are brilliant, and the operating system has some neat ideas tucked away inside of it.

While there’s clearly still plenty of work to be done during this current console generation, the PS5 is slowly becoming a more social piece of hardware. Social and community driven-features will be where the console differentiates itself from the competitionm but here’s an interesting look at what could be on the horizon: A feature that allows you to leave notes inside of a game to help players out.

Or if it’s a fighting game, I’ve got a feeling that Geoff is going to Wimp-Lo me with his tutorials:

From the US patent office, here’s the description for the feature that Sony filed:

The generation, association, and display of in-game tags are disclosed. Such tags introduce an additional dimension of community participation to both single and multiplayer games. Through such tags, players are empowered to communicate through filtered text messages and images as well as audio clips that other game players, including top rated players, have generated and placed at particular coordinates and/or in context of particular events within the game space. The presently described in-game tags and associated user generated content further allow for label based searches with respect to game play.

While this feature isn’t unheard of (Dark Souls was doing this ages ago), it’ll be fascinating to see what the Sony twist on it is. Part of me is hoping that it’ll tie into the PS5’s UI which has the potential to deliver instant walkthroughs. We’ve seen these on games such as the delightful Astro’s Playroom and Demon’s souls, so if you’ve got some friends you trust, having them send a handy hint that’s relevant to the task at hand, could make for a helpful community-driven feature.

Which would make it so much easier than Googling a video on YouTube for a walkthrough and being forced to sit through two minutes of waffling before the information you actually need is handed out.

Last Updated: