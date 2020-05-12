Sony job listing says that the PlayStation 5 is launching in October

Hey, we might finally have a release date for a next-gen console at long last!

Whether you’re on the side of Sony and their usually superior Japanese hardware engineering or you think Microsoft’s evolving ecosystem will be the next killer feature in the upcoming Console Wars: Tokyo Drift, one thing is for certain. We’re getting two awesome consoles in the near future. The only question, is when exactly are they arriving?

Someone from the Sony and Microsoft camp is going to need to bite a bullet and commit to a launch date, but neither side is revealing when they’ll bring about the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X other than a cagey Holiday season remark here and there. According to one job advert though, Sony’s next console may be arriving in October.

Over on ResetEra, a Sony job listing on Rikunabi for a procurement manager was posted up. It’s your usual advert for someone with the necessary qualifications and the ability to source necessary components for PS5 manufacturing, but with an added twist: Being able to stick around long enough for, and pardon the dodgy translation here, “to create the PlayStation 5 scheduled to be released in October 2020.”

Everything seems to be on the up and up, and while dates can and probably will change, there you have it. An early jumpstart on the holiday season for the PS5, as opposed to the usual November release date when new hardware is unleashed. Which leaves you roughly 172 days to see if you can find a buyer for all those organs you’ve been hoarding.

Last Updated: