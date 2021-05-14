Sony reveals sexy Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 controllers

I don’t think anyone can say that the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller doesn’t look great. Breaking from tradition but still building on the DualShock legacy of yesteryear, the controller is a sexy collection of white plastic and translucent face buttons. For about a few days at least, because it won’t be too long until some hand grease begins to show up on that peripheral. I mean, you all know what happens to a controller after I get my filthy hands on it.

Good news then, because the PS5 is finally getting a pair of controllers in some HOT new colours. These new gradients are Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, the latter of which is giving me “what colour is this dress” PTSD flashbacks.

“Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos,” PlayStation’s Isabelle Tomatis said on the PlayStation Blog.

Locally, the controllers will be headed to our neck of the continental woods as well. I’ll need to check on pricing, but seeing as how a regular DualSense retails for R1500, you can expect these new controllers to be available for around that price. If not a little bit more, I’d safely wager.

“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process. We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs,” PlayStation’s Leo Cardoso said of the new colours.

According to another designer, Satoshi Aoyagi, the controller buttons have also been fine-tuned to complement the new colours, both of the new variants featuring a subtle blue hue that’ll pass the colour wheel test in the next art class exam. Both controllers naturally feature the same internals that makes the input device feel next-gen when used in the right games, such as the marvelous Astro’s Playroom and the recently-released Returnal.

So there you go, if you’ve been mulling getting a new DualSense controller and a can of spraypaint, this should cut your shopping trip in half.

Last Updated: