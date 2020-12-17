Spelunky 1 and 2 hit the Switch in 2021

You’ve probably played the original Spelunky. It’s coming up on twelve years old and is still one of the best roguelikes out there. I’d even argue that it was the game that caused the current boom of the genre. Spelunky 2 is a little newer, having just released this year on PC and PS4. From what I’ve seen and heard it’s a worthy follow up to the original and I’m actually upset that I haven’t got around to playing it yet.

Having said that, if I am going to play it I think I know exactly what platform it will be on and it’s neither of the aforementioned options. Nope, it’ll be on the Nintendo Switch as the announcement during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase confirmed.

We don’t really know much else beyond that. One has to assume that it won’t be some bundle deal so players can pick whichever one they’d prefer to play. It’s also pretty difficult to estimate a potential price point. Spelunky 2 is newer so I’d hazard a guess that it’ll cost more but Spelunky one is over a decade old, sure Nintendo will sell it at a lower price? Perhaps that’s too optimistic. All we know is that comes mid-2021, we should be able to go wander around Derek Yu’s strange playground of danger and hazards on a portable device that’s not a PS Vita.

If you’re looking for a rogue-like on Switch that might scratch that itch while you wait, might I suggest looking into Hades and Risk of Rain 2? Both excellent rogue-likes that play fantastically on hybrid console. Hades was so good it even won our Game of the Year, why wouldn’t you play it on the best console available right now.

