Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive next year

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers in early 2021, but there’s a (not completely unexpected twist) to the webhead’s appearance: He’ll only be popping up on the PlayStation version of the game. If you’ve been following the footage and war table reveals of the game, you’d have probably noticed that Ms Marvel has a mode of locomotion that’s eerily similar to how a certain arachnid-themed hero would travel about, and it looks like all that time and money poured into that animation wasn’t for nothing.

“To make sure this team up goes smoothly, Vince Napoli, our Lead Combat Designer, is hard at work making Spider-Man just as great on the sticks as he is on the page,” Crystal Dynamics Associate Art Director Jeff Adams wrote on the PS Blog.

This means making sure our hero moves and fights like he should, no matter which one of our War Zones he finds himself in. When he’s arcing through the air on his web line, we want you to feel graceful and light, and be able to utilize a variety of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your traversal. Spider-Man’s impressive acrobatic abilities will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat. When Spider-Man takes on evil-doers, he’ll do so fluidly with his signature flair; but also, with the enhanced customization options we’ve created for Marvel’s Avengers. Just like our other heroes, you’ll get to use the unique skill trees Vince and his team have designed to specialize how your Spider-Man plays in our world. An impressive suite of iconic abilities and attacks will be at your disposal, and you get to decide which gadgets and skills you wish to upgrade. These enhancements will be necessary for him to take on the threats coming his way.

According to Adams, Spidey’s base costume will be based on the iconic blue and red web threads designed by Steve Ditko and that was further polished by John Romita Sr, with “nods to other talented artists that have defined the character’s look over his long history.” Spider-Man will be a free download for owners of the game on PS4 and PS5. In case you’re wondering how the webhead found himself in a console-exclusive war, you can chalk that up to Sony still having ownership over the character and always enjoying a quick flex of those intellectual property rights muscles. At least we got a damn good game, the last time Spidey hopped onto PlayStation.

No word yet on whether Xbox players will get the X-Men, sadly.

