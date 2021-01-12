Square Enix trademarks Ever Crisis and The First Soldier, is a Sephiroth game on the way?

Around this time last year, the world was holding out for a hero. A fella with spiky hair, an oversized sword, and the personality of dry paint, to hop off of a train and start wrecking Shinra property like the planet depended on it. That game was Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part The First, and when Cloud re-appeared on a familiar scene, it was good. Damn good!

Cinematic, charismatic, and totally hydro-matic, Final Fantasy 7’s rebirth knocked expectations out of the RPG park when all was said and done. So what’s next? It’s not just a single game that has been revived, but an entire series built around it as Square Enix has filed trademarks for “Ever Crisis,” and “The First Soldier,” and the Shinra Electric Power Company logo (Cheers, Gematsu).

All three trademarks are related to Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis sounds like a continuation of themes introduced in 2004 mobile game Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII and lines up nicely with the AC, BC, CC, and DC naming convention of other Final Fantasy 7 spin-off media (Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerebus). The First Soldier likely refers to Sephiroth, the first person to be injected with Jenova cells in Shinra’s Elite military program so I’m holding out for a proper origin story of one of the greatest villains in video game history.

As for the last trademark? Shinra Electric Power Company refers to the mega-corporation that sucks the planet dry of its actual life-force for obscene profits, and I’d wager this copyright filing deals with the usage of Shinra assets for promotional purposes and advertising. It’s looking to be a good couple of years ahead for Final Fantasy fans and Stans.

Remake Part 2 is still in development and builds on a wild new direction for the series, Final Fantasy 16 was announced last year, and plenty of classic Final Fantasy is on the way to Xbox Game Pass. That, and I recently completed Final Fantasy 8 Remastered on Xbox last year, so I’ve naturally decided to replay it for the eighth time since I also have it on PC.

Guys, Triple Triad is life.

