Squid Stardew Valley: Quest Guide for “Catch a Squid”

Squid Stardew Valley has lots of detail. There are lots of life-like roles, and several players will lose their way early on. There are also a series of short guides that you can use to get through the Stardew Squid game more quickly.

Img Source – StardewGuide.com

Name of Quest: Catch a Squid Quest

Text: Squid fishing is fun! Willy is challenging you to catch one. You can do it, he says, in the winter evenings.

Requirements: Bring Willy a Squid.

Reward: 800g, 1 Friendship heart

This brief albacore Stardew Valley guide will show you how to complete the ‘catch a squid’ story quest, and what to do to get this task completed. It is arguably the most difficult in the whole Stardew Squid game.

Obviously, we can’t cover everything you need to know in order to pass through the game, but we’ve got some tips that may be useful to you, so read on!

If you are new to the game, you should practice for a while before heading out to play the game in the real world. It can be quite tiring if you play for a long time without taking a break. You need to complete a variety of tasks to catch a squid.

Img Source – ScopeNew.com

Walkthrough for Catching a Squid in Albacore Squid Stardew Valley

To trigger off the winter season, you will have to make it to the winter season. The second day of the season will rise with a letter from Willy, insisting you to catch a squid.

It’s going to be tricky, but here’s what you need to know…

You can only catch squids if you are on the beach closer to Willy’s Shack. You will need to catch them during the winter, and at night. It’s a really short time frame. You must finish the quest in 28 days, and you can only do this for a few hours each day. It’s not easy to catch squid. Having some training and experience with fishing and having better equipment and material can help you out. Plus, you should practice using fibreglass rods and learn to use bait. All of this will help you out a lot when it comes to catching squid in Squid Stardew Valley. If you are interested in fishing, then you should go after the squid. They hide during the day, but at night they come out and start feeding. You should keep fishing until you catch one. You should also be careful not to fall asleep, because if you do you’ll be stuck in a nightmare and wake up the next day with a bill from Joja Corporation. So if you want to avoid this, then you should get home early enough to avoid passing out. The best time to catch a squid is after midnight. Take it to Willy. Remember that he is usually home very late at night, so if you caught it on his dock, be sure to go there before he goes to sleep.

Img Source – Reddit

If you don’t find the Squid in Squid Stardew Valley on the first try, it’s not that difficult, say people on Reddit. You may need to take a break for a while to rest before trying again. But, when you finally get the Squid, you will have a whopping 800 gold in reward, which you will receive via your Journal.

Here’s a YouTube video with tips and trys – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grbJItz9Z4c

