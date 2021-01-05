STALKER 2 looks like a spooky and atmospheric experience in this new gameplay trailer

Technically, it’s news to someone even if it is almost a week old! While we were all shoving handfuls of food into our gaping maws during the silly season (how do you make mince out of fruit and turn it into a pie asking for a friend), developer GSC Game World dropped a new trailer showing off STALKER 2’s first-person atmosphere. Well it was on December 31 to be technical, but considering that we had a very dry new year’s, I’m guessing you all celebrated with food instead. Check it out below:

There aren’t too many details to glean from the trailer, other than the fact that Chernobyl’s irradiated exclusion zone looks about as tourist-friendly as visiting a Manchester pub while wearing a Liverpool top. It’s ominous, everything is coated in Baytanium judging by how flammable ordinary objects are, and it’s probably fashionable to mutate a few extra eyeballs if you call the radioactive-wrecked Zone your home.

In case you missed it, here’s the other STALKER 2 trailer that also showed off the game’s environment, which dates back to the July Xbox Game Showcase:

It has been a heck of a long journey for STALKER 2. With Shadow of Chernobyl proving to be a smash hit back in 2007, follow-ups such as Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat continued to build on its legacy and a proper sequel was inevitable. That sequel looked well on its way towards being realised in 2011, and then all hell broke loose. Talent left, tensions rose, and we got several superb Metro games in the fallout, when 4A Games formed from the developer exodus.

Silver linings, and all that.

Last Updated: