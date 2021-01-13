Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order patch improves frame rate and resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X

EA’s been on a tear lately, releasing patches for last-gen games that spruces them up for new-gen consoles, and now it has turned its gaze towards Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A video game set in a galaxy that’s a rather astronomically far (extra far goes here) distance away, the last big Star Wars game from EA and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment was surprisingly good stuff when it hit the scene in 2019.

A solid adventure, heavy on the exploration, and surprisingly light on ridiculous microtransactions that had crippled Star Wars Battlefront II at the time. The exact kind of Star Wars games that fans were wanting after the latest cinematic trilogy ended the franchise on a resounding meh note. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, you’ll find that the game has been spruced up nicely, with more options being available on Xbox.

Normal mode on XSX includes a post-processing increase to 4K and a dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p, while performance mode is 60 FPS with a dynamic resolution in the range of 1080p to 1440p at best. Xbox Series S doesn’t get nearly as many upgrades, with its primary bonus being the game running at 60 FPS.

On PS5, the options are also more tame and boil down to 1440p post-processing ay 60 of those delicious frames every second. Here’s the full list from EA:

Star Wars Jedi :Fallen Order Next-Gen Updates

Xbox Series S

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Postprocessing increased to 1440p

Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is still well worth checking out if you’re in the mood for something to play during the more quiet weeks of the gaming season. If you’re on Xbox and your Game Pass subscription is topped up, you can grab it via the EA Play section that comes with your membership.

