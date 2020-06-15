Star Wars Squadrons flies into view in this first action-packed trailer

Fighter space-jets! Space lasers! The unmistakeable sound of a TIE Fighter speeding through space like last night’s curry working its way through your intestines! Here’s the first trailer and details on EA’s next game set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Squadrons:

In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling STAR WARS™ single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest.

Star Wars Squadrons will take flight on on October 2, on PC, Xbox One and Playstation 4. A proper gameplay reveal will kick off this Thursday during EA’s livestream event.

