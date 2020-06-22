The end times are officially upon us, as Electronic Art’s next big game is aiming to deliver the ultimate Star Wars space combat experience and not ring a few extra coins out of players in the process. With Star Wars Battlefront II going down in history as the franchise straw that broke the space camel’s back, EA has adopted a different approach towards their monopoly on the license: Scaling back on microtransactions, and in some cases forging ahead by not including them at all.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a big step forward in the wake of Battlefront II’s controversial gambling mechanics, as it moved away from predatory features and now Star Wars Squadrons is following in those footsteps by not only making certain that every cosmetic within the game can be unlocked by simply playing it, but also by making certain that players aren’t subjected to a liver service product and all the hang-ups that come with that game model. “We’re trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience creative director Ian Frazier explained to Game Informer.

Like ‘You gave us your $40. Here’s a game that you will love. Thank you.’ That’s it. This isn’t something we are building around a live-service strategy. It’s built around a game that is complete and great in its own right.

Over on Twitter, Star Wars Squadrons writer Mitch Dyer tweeted a more succint breakdown of how the game would approach the topic of microtransactions:

Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria! Like I said, end of the world stuff here and I for one am happy that EA is kickstarting the apocalypse with their new approach to Star Wars. But will Squadrons be worth the investment? Will it have the golden dogfight handling of its predecessors from many years ago, all of which had sublime aerial anarchy to engage in? If there’s a single game that still stands as the benchmark for the series, it’s 1997’s X-Wing vs TIE Fighter, a glorious example of Star Wars at its niche best that Squadrons is taking plenty of inspiration from.

“In 1997, was you have a lot less stuff to deal with in an Imperial ship. And that is, in a sense, an advantage,” Frazier said in a GameSpot interview where he described the equilibrium between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire’s forces.

I’ve actually found that to be shockingly true in our game,” Frazier said. “The TIE Fighter doesn’t have shields – which, you don’t have shields, which is a downside, right? But that also means you don’t have to manage shields. It’s one less thing to manage, so there’s less head-space required for that. … The counterbalance of what you’re losing is what you’re gaining in focus.

Star Wars Squadrons will be out in October for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re planning to play it using Virtual Reality, you may need to invest in an Incom corporation chuck bucket. Set attack foils to hype position.

