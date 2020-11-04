Starfield will be a single-player game with no multiplayer features

Two years after Bethesda revealed its new Starfield IP at E3, the one bit of concrete information that everyone has on the game is that it’s still going to be a while before we see it released. And I‘d bet easy money that it arrives long before Star Citizen finally does HEY-OH! The teaser seen so far has been just that: An absolute tease. Bethesda’s big cheese Todd Howard did have a few more details to share on the game in a recent interview with GameIndustry.biz (via Reddit) during the Brighton Digital Conference. Here’s a breakdown on what he had to say:

Starfield is a pure single-player game with no multiplayer aspects

Procedural generation will create the Starfield universe and the lifeforms within it

Starfield’s physical size will be larger than Fallout 76’s map, which itself is four times the size of Skyrim’s huge chunk of real estate

The Creation Engine is getting another massive overhaul, with Howard saying “when people see the results, hopefully they’d be as happy as we are.”

The engine retool will focus on rendering, animation, and artificial intelligence

Starfield will be a day one Game Pass title

Bethesda will continue to support mod support in the future

Bethesda Games Studio Dallas, Maryland and Montreal are working on Starfield, which equates to four to five times the workforce that developed Skyrim and Fallout 4

As for the release date? Howard wasn’t ready to give an exact date yet and who could blame him, but he said “it’s going to be a while” before the game launches. Bethesda’s got plenty of time and resources to make Starfield a reality though, now with the publisher and its various studios flying the Microsoft flag.

Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, was recently purchased for $7.5 billion by Microsoft. That’s a heck of a statement, and combined with its other dozens of studios, Microsoft’s hitting the latest generation of gaming with the intent to be the biggest name in western RPG games. Will this result in Wet finally getting a sequel? One nerd with obscure gaming tastes can only hope.

Last Updated: