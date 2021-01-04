Steam’s most popular 2020 games included plenty of classics and one sus fella

It’s the dawn of a new year but if you’re still feeling nostalgic for the year from hell that was 2020, then Steam has your back. The almighty digital distribution gaming platform has revealed which of its games made the best-seller list and clocked the highest number of hours from people desperate to escape the horrors outside.

It’s worth noting that the list isn’t ranked, nor does it mention just how much scratch each game made in 2020. That being said, some details are already known such as Cyberpunk 2077’s impressive tally of 13 million sales so far, Grand Theft Auto V still being incredibly popular after seven years and Dota 2 easily dominating within its genre of clickable strategy. These are the games that reached Platinum status on Steam:

Among Us

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Doom Eternal

Dota 2

Fall Guys

Grand Theft Auto V

Monster Hunter World

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Rainbow Six Siege

Red Dead Redemption 2

If you click through the link, there’s a bunch of other interesting lists as well. Here’s a quick round-up of the best of the best within Steam’s charts, according to user reviews:

Steam top game of all time: Portal 2

Portal 2 Best hidden gem with highest rating: Touhou Fuujinroku Mountain of Faith (What)

Touhou Fuujinroku Mountain of Faith (What) Most played: Counter-Strike Global Offensive

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Best game under $5: Portal 2

Portal 2 Best free to play game: Helltaker (Also the best game containing sexual content apparently)

Helltaker (Also the best game containing sexual content apparently) Best RPG: Terraria

Terraria Best RTS: Star Wars Empire at War

Star Wars Empire at War Best Roguelike: Hades

Hades Best simulation: Factorio

Not too shabby. The year ahead looks a little bit more subdued in comparison to the explosion of high profile games that 2020 had, but it’ll likely be a year that’s still dominated by a few dinosaurs from the past if trends continue. To check out the entire selection of Steam 250’s list, click here.

Last Updated: