Streets of Rage 4 adds a gloriously retro soundtrack and pixelated fighters from previous games

I’m still calling it Bare Knuckle, just to piss off SEGA purists. Anyway! Streets of Rage 4 is almost upon us, and so far I like what I’ve been seeing. The new cel-shaded art looks like a treat, the world needs more beat ‘em ups and there’s something oddly cathartic about walking down a city street as you explore faces on a per punch basis. Ye gods, I have missed this kind of action.

Streets of Rage 4 doesn’t have a solid release date just yet, despite what a certain Oz Nintendo eShop might have you believe with their quick on the trigger fingers slipping and saying that the retro revival will be out on April 23. “We are aware that some of you have seen a release date leaked this afternoon,” DotEmu wrote on Twitter.

Right now we cannot confirm it yet and apologise for the confusion. We will keep you updated officially as soon as possible and thank you for your patience.

What’s Streets of Rage 4 does have, is a brand new trailer that is ready to throw a massive combo at nostalgia at you. In addition to the core five fighters of the sequel such as Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding and Adam Hunter , you’ll also be able to hit the angriest of streets with 12 pixel art fighters from the original trilogy of games. Fighters such as Max ‘Thunder’ Hatchett, Eddie ‘Skate’ Hunter, and Dr. Gilbert Zan. You can even play as Shiva and not need to hold the B button for a long-ass time after you beat him!

Here’s the trailer:

See our new action-packed gameplay trailer which also reveals some of Streets of Rage 4’s tributes to the original trilogy, including unlockable pixel art characters with movesets and abilities unique to their respective games; Streets of Rage’s fighters can call the cops for their special moves, while Streets of Rage 3’s characters can sprint and roll through environments. Catch Skate, Max, and all the throwback warriors making their glorious return!

In addition to Streets of Rage 4 looking like a cool game, it also sounds like one. That’s because original trilogy composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima have chipped in a few tunes to the soundtrack. Bloody marvellous stuff, it is.

