Super Mario 3D All Stars is three generations of plumbing excellence in one collection

Super Mario turns 25 this year, making it not only legal for the Italian plumber to get absolutely blotto on his birthday, but to also prepare himself for an upcoming mid-life crisis, hair loss, and a sudden urge to recapture his youth by purchasing a new Yamaha motorcycle. Yahoo I’mma going to get an ear piercing next!

Nintendo is kicking off the celebrations by doing what it does best: Reviving Mario’s greatest hits and charging you yet again to experience them on its Switch console. And pal, there’s a whole lot coming! While the classic games are coming as part of a new Game & Watch system, Wii U gem Super Mario 3D World is getting a new nod on Switch, and there even being a real-life Mario Kart with AR features on the way, the real treat here is a collection of some of the finest Mario adventures of all time. And Super Mario Galaxy for some reason.

Once Geoff reads that last sentence, I’m probably a dead man.

Super Mario 3D All Stars bundles up Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy into one handsome package, which will be out soon on Switch. Super Mario 64 was the Nintendo 64’s premier title back when it was first released in 1996, the first true 3D adventure for Mario that earned rave reviews at the time and is pretty much considered to be one of the greatest games of all time. It’s no Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, but it has its charms.

Super Mario Sunshine came out in 2002 on the GameCube, and the only thing I remember about that game from the time was a magazine waxing lyrical about how much it hated the controls. Anyway, the cool gimmick here was a backpack that Mario donned, which allowed him to spray water on enemies and clean up the resort where he was vacationing, which had become drenched in some sort of evil ooze.

Super Mario Galaxy is the wildest game of the bunch, a 2007 Wii classic that featured Mario traversing the cosmos and various planets, making Matt Damon look like a Martian chump in the process. Also considered one of the best games of all time, its sequel is even better and that’s the game that Alessandro won’t shut up about.

The weird thing here is that while these will be available, it’ll only be for a limited time. Nintendo’s making them digitally scarce as a marketing tactic, as you’ll only have until March 31 to grab them. Supply and demand, even if it is artificial.

