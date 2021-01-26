Take-Two Interactive nails GTA Online cheat site, makes it shut down

It was the perfect crime. There was no need to assemble a gang of eleven misfits, comprised of a perfect ratio of heartthrobs and comic relief specialists who would make their colleagues look even more handsome by comparison. A convoluted plan to pull off the heist of the century that would require double-dealing, backstabbing, and a plot twist out of the M. Night Shyamalan playbook wasn’t on the cards.

No sir, when popular cheat service LunaCheats put together its crew to get away with a small fortune after providing cheats to GTA Online players desperate for gaming klout, it must have been an elevator pitch that could only end one way after it had recruited several specialists to its side:

The only problem with going after GTA Online with cheat trainers that threatened the bottom line of a game that continue to be extremely lucrative every year? Underestimating Take-Two Interactive, who had become just as fed up as numerous gamers who had to deal with griefers running amok on the servers with god mode activated, while also threatening to destabilise GTA Online’s in-game economy with infinite money cheats.

As reported by Dexerto, Take-Two Interactive hit back hard against LunaCheats, using its legal options to take the site down and toss some coin to charity in the process. “After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development, and distribution of our cheat menu services,” LunaCheats said in a statement.

We will also be donating our proceeds to a charity designated by Take-Two. We apologize for any and all problems our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.

There’s most likely going to be some grumbling by cheat-users who aren’t too happy that they won’t be able to run around GTA Online being a nuisance to everyone, but legally, Take-Two Interactive is well within its rights to go after the peddlers of that software. The GTA Online community has long been critical of users who grief their way around Los Santos, and this move will probably see more cheers than boos.

