Team Ninja really wants to work on a new Ninja Gaiden game

You can toss a coin to your Witcher (Oh valley of plenty that damn song is stuck in your head again) and chances are that said currency will probably bounce off a new game that has “Soulslike” in its description. Thanks to Dark Souls, the idea of a hard as nails action adventure with a particular style of all or nothing gameplay is a genre all on its own. With that in mind, it’s a damn shame that Ninja Gaiden hasn’t made a successful comeback yet.

Team Ninja’s gloriously gory action game was shinobi Dark Souls, catering to a masochistic mob of fans and becoming infamous for a layer of difficulty that was so dang hard that your best friends would die in mysterious circumstances if you failed to nail a boss right in the weak point. That’s not to say that Team Ninja hasn’t ventured in the Dark Souls direction, as two Nioh games are proof that the studio has what it takes to hang with the big boys at From Software.

If Samurai games are back in vogue, then ninja games can’t be too far behind, right? Maybe! “We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2,” Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda said to IGN.

The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day.

Ninja Gaiden has been out of action for many a year now, last popping up in 2012 with Ninja Gaiden 3 (No we’re not mentioning spin-off Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z here don’t you dare). A game that was perfectly alright, Team Ninja’s attempt to grab more mainstream appeal was a somewhat clunky mess that just didn’t suit the legacy that previous Ninja Gaiden games had established with their unforgiving brutality. With Nioh 2 just about done and plans in the pipeline for season pass content, maybe now’s the time to slip back into the shadows.

