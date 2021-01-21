Team Ninja’s next game won’t be a new Ninja Gaiden or Nioh 3

Team Ninja’s brand as of late has been games with feudal fun and a swimming pool of blood. With Nioh 2 Complete Edition on PC and PS5 getting ready to be shipped out and a remaster of the first game on the way, the studio is looking towards the future and it certainly sounds like it’s ready to pack its samurai swords away as it gets to work on its next game. Long story short, don’t expect to see Nioh 3 anytime soon.

Speaking to The Gamer, Team Ninja’s Fumihiko Yasuda congirmed that a threequel wasn’t in development. “Team Ninja would like to focus on working on new titles, so there really isn’t a plan for Nioh 3 at this point,” Yasuda said.

But after creating some new projects and gaining some new experience and skills from those new potential projects, I would like to go back to the series at some point, utilise all the experience and new skills that we gain from some new projects, and create an even greater game to surpass Nioh and Nioh 2 and to create something even better.

Before you start rubbing your hands in greasy glee at the thought of Ninja Gaiden finally making a comeback, calm down buddy. It doesn’t sound like Team Ninja is ready to bring Ryu Hayabusa back from the dead either, which means that the last game in the series is still the dreadful spin-off Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z. “Nothing to announce or note specifically this time, but if the Ninja Gaiden series hadn’t existed, then there wouldn’t have been a Nioh series,” Yasuda added.

“That’s a really important series to Team Ninja. While we don’t have anything specific to announce at this time, I would like to say just look forward to some potential news for some kind of announcement in the near future,” Yasuda said, alluding to last year’s leaks of an upcoming Ninja Gaiden remastered collection.

Naturally, Yasuda didn’t reveal what Team Ninja is currently working on, but he did tease that 2021 will be a busy year for the studio. And thanks to the speedier technology of the PS5, the developer might even feel brave enough to tackle a sandbox game. Just us give the damn Ninja Gaiden freeform adventure, and all shall be forgiven.

