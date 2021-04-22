Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’s trailer is here to remind you how poor you are

The beauty and crushing reality of the Test Drive Unlimited series is that it has always been a stark reminder that you’ll likely never be able to afford the latest and sportiest of cars. Unless your last name is Vanderbilt, crusing down a sunlit strip of Italian road in a behicle powered by the most exotic of explosions throughout all twelve of its engine pistons is a pipe dream.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown plans to once again replicate that sensation of not being able to afford a bathroom equipped with imported silk sheets where the toilet paper should be. To be fair, it’s more of a teaser than anything else, offering a glimpse into 1% hobbies minus the braying mobs demanding that they be roasted and eaten. A pair of drivers, a game of poker, and a race between a Land Rover and an Aston Martin frame the scene, with developer KT Racing and publisher Nacon revealing more information in July.

According to the publisher, there’ll be dream cars, customisation, avatars, competition, open world, casino and style, with this latest entry remaining faithful to the franchise. Once again you’ll be progressing through an open championship, crusing the world, and scoffing to the max at plebs who have to drive peasant cars like a Ford Eco-sport or a Toyota bakkie. Gerald, everybody wants to drown you in a lake of piss when you mention that your van is “tougherer” nobody finds it funny.

Otherwise, the only other info we have is that the game will be out on the usual platform suspects, hitting PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in July.

