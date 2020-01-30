That horrible untitled goose is coming to ruin your desktop

You think geese are adorable? Buddy, let me tell you that a recent hit video game starring the foul fowl has been hiding the truth from you. Untitled Goose Game may have made the world fall in love with the mad beasts, but anyone who has been on the receiving end of their honks knows that peace was never an option. Hell, one time I took two of my dogs for a walk (Rhodesian Ridgebacks, which are BIG boys) and we both ran back home when a pair of Egyptian geese decided that we’d done something wrong.

Anyway, if you haven’t had enough of Untitled Goose Game and you crave more mallard madness, then good news! There now exists a goose who can make your time on PC a living hell. Developed by Samperson, the program loads a virtual goose onto your desktop that runs rogue while you try to do stuff. It’ll pinch your mouse cursor away when you need it most, clog the screen with messages, drop memes where they’re most unwanted and track mud all over the place. Here’s what it looks like in action:

You can grab it on itch.io for the low low fee of pay what you want, and then experience what it’s like to have a goose ruin your daily session of Pornhub browsing. As a responsible adult, I should also caution you and say that you should absolutely not install this program on someone else’s PC as that is a dick move of note when someone logs in and wonders just what the hell is going with their PC. Which is why Geoff hates me right now I suppose. More than usual at least.

It’s kind of nostalgic looking at this desktop anarchy play out, as years ago there was a slight fad for desktop pets that did the rounds. Heck, there were all kinds of programs out there for desktops, ranging from turning your screen into something that could be broken with power tools to apps that could even transform your monitor into a seedy strip club that had ladies of the night slowly losing their clothing in the corner. Trust me, it was weird when your mom walked in on you and discovered that.

