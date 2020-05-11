The Critical Hit guide to all the video game digital events coming your way

E3’s dead, Gamescom is telling you that any entrance to the Koelnmesse is verboten and fans want to know: Where the heck are my dang games man! Good news to anyone with a decent Internet connection, because the entire industry is going digital this year. While everyone was expecting a replacement or two, nobody was expecting the next couple of months to have this much gaming content prepared.

On the twilight of the current-gen of console gaming and on the eve of a new generation, there’s still so much to see and do. Here’s a round-up of all the events that’ll be hitting your PC and TV screens, over the next couple of months.

Microsoft 20/20 – Every month for 2020

The first look at Xbox Series X may not have blown fans away, but Microsoft is continuing to commit to a transparent schedule of monthly livestreams via platforms such as Inside Xbox. June’s show will likely be a quick burst of information and reveals, while the July showcase will be an onslaught of hype with Microsoft flexing their first-party studio muscles.

Common Qs: Thursday show will be under an hour. June news will be done differently than Inside Xbox show. July is the big Xbox Games Studios show, we will go around the world to see first looks & even new game announcements from those creative teams. Will answer more in replies. https://t.co/qMgwS0IRx7 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 5, 2020

Summer Games Fest – May to August

Second-best Geoff, that Keighley fella, is hosting an entire American summer of game reveals, but with a big catch: A big chunk of them will be playable! Reveals will come in hot and fast, with the first such announcement landing on May 12 at 9AM PT/6PM CET. And yes I’m already crying: Keighley has confirmed that it won’t be the next Batman game shown off tomorrow.

PC Gaming Show – June 06

The PC Gaming show has been a staple of the E3 scene for years now, with the event transitioning to a full digital showcase in 2020. This year’s edition is promising some big surprises, although you can also expect to see more of Baldur’s Gate 3, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and other PC-centric stuff while Master Race acolytes beat their chests with smug satisfaction.

Cyberunk 2077: Night City Wire – June 11

The most hotly-anticipated video game of the year lands in September, and so does Cyberpunk 2077. What, you guys not amped for Doraemon: Story of Seasons? Anyway, CD Projekt RED’s ambitious new franchise has been in the works for years, and you can likely expect the deepest of dives into its world as the hype train begins to build up steam.

EA Play 2020 – June 11 at 4PM PT/1AM CET

They’ve been persona non grata at E3 for years, and nothing is really changing this year for EA. The usual showcase of upcoming EA Sports games, rumours of a new Battlefield and what’s next for Star Wars will be on the agenda come June, as well as news of what the next big EA HD remaster will be. I’m currently hungry for a complete Skate Trilogy remaster, which would be amazing.

IGN Summer of Gaming – Early June

IGN’s own hub for gaming reveals and exclusives will kick in early June, with the gaming site promising reveals from 2K, EA, Xbox, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic, and more. Live broadcasts and detailed coverage of wat the biggest names in the industry have to offer, via the Summer of Gaming.

GameSpot Play for All – Early June

Just like IGN, GameSpot has their own selection of exclusive gaming news to share via their Play for All event that will deliver a multi-week showcase of previews and interviews for upcoming games from across the industry.

Confirmed to have something in the pipeline

Devolver Digital

Nina Struthers shall return! The hosts of the cheekiest press conference every June, Devolver Digital is no stranger to online-only events and they have confirmed that they are planning “a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more.”

Ubisoft

No official confirmation from Ubisoft on their plans just yet, but with several E3s under their belt and plenty of experience in live-streaming showcases, they have said that they’ll be getting ready for a “digital experience” of some sort this year.

Confirmed to not be participating

Nintendo

The Big N has been pretty open about this: No June Nintendo Direct at all, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic making the current climate harder to navigate in while Japan continues to operate under a state of emergency. While Nintendo has had several themed Directs in the past, the company currently needs more time to shore up its first-party defenses before it can even think of hosting one of its bigger Direct events, something which may only happen around August or September.

Sony

While Microsoft is currently dancing circles around them, Sony has stuck to its silenced guns and so far has had very little to reveal on the gaming front. Aside from a deep dive into PlayStation 5 internals and a look at the new controller, the PlayStation 5 still remains a mystery and rumours say that for now there will be a reveal event come late May or June. And if none of those pan out, there’ll be a fresh set of rumours pointing to a July or August reveal event. Look, it’s going to happen eventually!

Unconfirmed

Square Enix

Zip, zilch and nada. That pretty much sums up what we know about the Square Enix plans for 2020, whose last big announcement was last year when they confirmed that pretty much the entire Final Fantasy library is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda

Big Bobby Bethesda has been a regular at E3 for a couple of years now, but this year has already seen the house of DOOM and Fallout confirm that a big presentation isn’t on the cards. Instead, Bethesda will share their future plans in a smaller and more intimate quick showcase. Which probably won’t include The Elder Scrolls 6. Sorry guys.

Warner Bros. Interactive

There were big rumours a few months back that Warner Bros. Interactive would be hosting their very own E3 press conference, but we all know how that went. Said rumours also pointed to some BIG announcement for the publisher, and how they’re currently heading into the future with their most loaded slate of games yet: Injustice 3, Hitman 3 and a new Harry Potter game are helping lead their charge, but they were also scheduled to finally reveal the new Batman game as their main event player.

Those E3 plans are currently deader than a Stormtrooper class on marksmanship, with no word yet on if the company plans to host a dedicated stream or trickle out announcements instead.

