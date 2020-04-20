The Cyberpunk Xbox One X console looks sexy and it even glows in the dark

Come September, it’s going to be increasingly difficult to recommend anyone buying a current-gen system this late in the console game. We’ve had a goo run with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the new kit on the way looks fantastic and the future of gaming looks set to be nippier than a Chihuahua strung out on cocaine.

If you can’t wait for the PS5 and Xbox Series X era to begin, then there are options for machines that can deliver some 4K hotness directly to your eyeballs right now! The PlayStation 4 Pro is a neat layer cake of design, but in terms of power the Xbox One X has it beat in that pissing contest. That, and custom versions of the Xbox One X tend to not look like godawful designs slapped on at the eleventh hour. Never forget the Call of Duty World War 2 PS4 Pro. NEVER FORGET.

Anyway, here’s one variant of the Xbox One X that looks smashing. After teasing some hacking, Microsoft showed off a custom bit of kit that looks both wonderfully futuristic and retro. Kind of like far-future technology in 1980s sci-fi films. The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition console has laser etched designs, an LED light, custom panels, a custom controller and it glows in the dark. Neat!

It’s a fancy-looking piece of hardware, technological peacocking taken to the extreme and chances are it’ll probably be snapped up within a day by thirsty Cyberpunk 2077 fans dying for a sip of that hype juice, once it goes on sale. As for Cyberpunk 2077? Fret not! It’s still on track for a September 2020 release date, incredibly dangerous viruses be damned. Wake the hell up Samurai, we’ve got some social distancing to observe!

