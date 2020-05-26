The International Battle Pass is now live, despite the event’s postponement

There’s something to be said about the sheer commitment and dedication needed to continually play Dota 2. I utterly despise the game, despite having a 100% win rate, yet I can understand how it has been able to garner and maintain such a dedicated fanbase, especially within the realm of esports. Dota 2 continues to be one of the biggest names in competitive gaming, hosting the most massive esports tournament in the world. Unfortunately, due to the world being on fire, Valve has elected to rather postpone Dota’s annual big daddy tournament The International 10 to a year that’s not 2020. Yet that doesn’t mean that players of the MOBA have to miss out on some new content. The International Battle Pass 2020 has gone live, despite there not being an actual tournament to follow alongside it.

“The International Battle Pass is here to help fill this unique summer season with the epic trappings of Dota that we all know and love. Loaded full of new features and legendary rewards, the Battle Pass is your portal to unexplored riches and endless wonders as we celebrate the game and the global community that continues to help it thrive,” writes Valve on the blog post announcing this year’s Battle Pass. This year’s entry seems more stuffed with content than usual, with one of the bigger additions beyond the cosmetics being the Battle Gauntlet, a ticketed arena like event that challenges players to, “Win three games before you lose two and you’ll score a boon of 1500 Battle Points, a Battle Tier upgrade, and 200 Sideshop Gold. You’ll start in Tier 1, 2, or 3 based on your skill bracket, but the finest warriors could reach the heights of 10.”

A new feature to this year’s Battle Pass is a Guild System, which will allow players to find and join up with other non-toxic human beings and work together to unlock Battle Pass bonuses by doing all the things you’d expect from such a premise: Winning games, completing daily and weekly challenges and otherwise just playing a load of Dota 2. It’s very much a World of Warcraft kind of guild system as players will be able to stay in touch both in-game and through Steam when they’re not playing Dota 2. Only owners of the Battle Pass are able to set up a guild, so bear that in mind. Also, that “non-toxic human” in Dota 2 line? Probably a little optimistic, I know.

As always, 25% of all the money spent on the Battle Pass goes directly to the prize pool for The International but considering how this year’s tournament was pushed into next year (maybe?), one can only imagine the insane amount of money that will be offered as winnings for next year’s cup. Oh, and before I leave, I’d like to clarify that 100% win rate? Yeah, I won my first and only game back in 2015 and then never touched Dota again, so it’s technically true.

