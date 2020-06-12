The Internet reacts to the PlayStation 5 console reveal

The future is here, and hot damn is it freakin’ ugly. I know I’m in the minority here, but I just do not like the PlayStation 5 console design. The more I stare at it, the more I hate it. It looks like a glorified wi-fi router, and I can’t believe that this is the design that Sony went with. That being said, it’s what’s inside that counts. Which is also what my mother said to me when I couldn’t find a date for my Matric farewell.

While I’m probably going to leave my PS5 covered with something more attractive (like a 3D-printed Xbox shell just to REALLY piss people off), I’m still looking forward to seeing what it’s capable of over the next few years. Until then, I’m also howling with laughter over the memes that have been spawned since last night.

Pure Internet comedy gold, which you see below:

"2020 can't give us anything good."



Sony with the PS5 Reveal:#PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/Qr11BMJlxM — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) June 11, 2020

Move over Switchdog! We have the PS5Duck now! pic.twitter.com/u5gpbpLWYh — Mig (@wtfmig) June 11, 2020

#PS5Reveal

Sees Rockstar logo



Thinking it's Realising its

GTA 6. GTA V again pic.twitter.com/7oaG0YEaxz — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) June 11, 2020

I gotta say, modeling the PS5 after Sauron's Tower is an odd design choice for the console. Let's see if it pays off for them. pic.twitter.com/NcGYJHKGU3 — Roger Barr I-Mockery (@imockery) June 11, 2020

Why the PS5 look like a buzzer? #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/x4qbbBNo5Y — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) June 11, 2020

Me: I want a PS5

Mom: We have a PS5 at home.

PS5 at home:#PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/SCkPvBL76A — ☠✯Halb✯☠ (@henry_lancheros) June 11, 2020

I just got this from @NaeemBStewart & I can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/DvC0ai7cfJ June 11, 2020

The P in PS5 stands for Pope pic.twitter.com/4S3zJ8NRLZ — Drago_the dragon breaker (@70_drago) June 11, 2020

Sony: Hey look at this PS5! Isn't it neat?

Everybody on the internet: OK but cat pic.twitter.com/9ZWxI1VH4E — Carli Velocci ➡ 🛌 (@velocciraptor) June 11, 2020

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020

PS5: will have better graphics and have a new Spider-Man



Me to my PS4: pic.twitter.com/443i2s3Rha — perc 3000 // #BLM (@BigXBrian) June 12, 2020

I’m Doug Dimmadome and I dimmapprove of these dimma-memes.

