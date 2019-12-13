The Joker is coming to Mortal Kombat 11 on January 28

You can’t spell slaughter without laughter! After a solid 2019 and with several extra fighters in the bag that include the recently released Sindel, Mortal Kombat 11 is kicking off 2020 with some mirth and merriment. Wait sorry the ink on my tiny hands got smudged. I meant death and dismemberment. Batman’s greatest villain next to people saying words that rhyme with parka is making a grand return to the fighting game genre.

Some call him the clown prince of crime, others the harlequin of hate. But to everyone else in Gotham City, there’s only one…Joker. Here’s the briefest look at the ace of knaves in action as he giggles his way into a kombat arena with a kharacter intro:

Jokerpic.twitter.com/xU1U5InPqA — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 13, 2019

It’s not the first time that the Joker has popped up in fighting games over the last couple of years. Back when Midway was still alive, he had his 15 minutes of fame in Mortal Kombat vs Dc Universe, while NetherRealm’s Injustice games have also given the iconic villain some more time in the spotlight as he waged war on anyone within his general vicinity.

Those games featured a lean and mean Joker who’d keep enemies at bay using his various lethal gadgets before closing in with a crowbar that would hammer them right across the screen, but said digital violence never went too far.

Okay maybe I stand to be corrected but it’s not like anyone died there, they merely fainted and began pining for the fjords. With Mortal Kombat 11 though, I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of horror NetherRealm unleashes using the Joker. There’s little to no restraint on just how gruesome the game can be, with this iteration of the fighting game series having the most stomach-churning fatalities possible.

Just imagine what the Joker has in store then, when he arrives on January 28. Seriously, don’t smell his lapel flower unless you want the mother of all facelifts.

