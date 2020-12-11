The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

HADES WAS ROBBED! Sorry I just had to get that out of my system. Critical Hit’s favourite game of the year may have only won two top nods at the Game Awards last night, but it was admittedly up against the stiffest of competition last night. In a year that saw no shortage of excellence, Naughty Dog’s tale of post-apocalyptic violence came out on top.

The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, and more. The rest of the night also saw a few other upsets, with contenders such as DOOM Eternal, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Spiritfarer losing out in categories that they were pegged to win.

Here’s the full list of winners from last night:

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (WINNER)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (WINNER)

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco (WINNER)

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE

God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (WINNER)

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Performance

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why (WINNER)

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Through Darkest of Times

Ongoing Game

No Man’s Sky (WINNER)

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Indie Game

Hades (WINNER)

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

Phasmophobia (WINNER)

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Mobile Game

Among Us (WINNER)

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (WINNER)

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

VR/AR Game

Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)

Dreams

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

Watch Dogs Legion

Action Game

Hades (WINNER)

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Action/Adventure Game

The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Fighting Game

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (WINNER)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Strategy Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports/Racing Game

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (WINNER)

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Multiplayer Game

Among Us (WINNER)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae (WINNER)

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

League of Legends (WINNER)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Team

G2 Esports (WINNER)

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

San Francisco Shock

Team Secret

