The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

HADES WAS ROBBED! Sorry I just had to get that out of my system. Critical Hit’s favourite game of the year may have only won two top nods at the Game Awards last night, but it was admittedly up against the stiffest of competition last night. In a year that saw no shortage of excellence, Naughty Dog’s tale of post-apocalyptic violence came out on top.
The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, and more. The rest of the night also saw a few other upsets, with contenders such as DOOM Eternal, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Spiritfarer losing out in categories that they were pegged to win.
Here’s the full list of winners from last night:
Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (WINNER)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
Game Direction
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (WINNER)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco (WINNER)
- Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
- God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Narrative
- The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima (WINNER)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Score and Music
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Audio Design
- The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Performance
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- Tell Me Why (WINNER)
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through Darkest of Times
Ongoing Game
- No Man’s Sky (WINNER)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
Indie Game
- Hades (WINNER)
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Debut Indie Game
- Phasmophobia (WINNER)
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
Mobile Game
- Among Us (WINNER)
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Community Support
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (WINNER)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
VR/AR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
Action Game
- Hades (WINNER)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Action/Adventure Game
- The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (WINNER)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sim/Strategy Game
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Sports/Racing Game
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (WINNER)
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Multiplayer Game
- Among Us (WINNER)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Valkyrae (WINNER)
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
Esports Athlete
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Esports Event
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Esports Game
- League of Legends (WINNER)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Esports Team
- G2 Esports (WINNER)
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret
Last Updated: December 11, 2020