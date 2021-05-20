The Last of Us Part II patch gives the game a PS5 next-gen upgrade

I still find it hard to believe that The Last of Us Part II is a PlayStation 4 game. Near the end of that consoles life-cycle, Sony’s various studios were hitting homeruns when it came to squeezing every available pixel of power out of the aging hardware, with Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed sequel easily being one of the best-looking games on that system.

There was a caveat though, as the game ran at 30 FPS on both the base model PS4 and the PS4 Pro. If you’ve been wanting to revisit The Last of Us Part II on that there shiny new PS5 that you recently acquired, good news! The game has received a free patch that will add 60 FPS and faster loading times on that specific console.

Over on the PS Blog, Naughty Dog’s Director of Communications Arne Mayer wrote that the 60fps update was one of the most requested items from the game’s community.

Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS. This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.

A good-looking game gets even prettier with all those extra silky-smooth frames being added to the mix. Although I’m still wondering if TLOU2 should be played at 60 FPS instead of the more cinematic 30 FPS default that complements its Hollywood-level chops. Whatever your choice is, looking at the game in its current state bodes well for the future of Naughty Dog and its next project on PS5. It’s bound to be a handsome new title when it’s eventually revealed.

