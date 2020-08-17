The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword could be ported to the Nintendo Switch

Let us just take a minute to appreciate how good The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is. All of those folks who initially shunned it for being too “childish” and not “gritty and harcore” can huff my dust. Wind Waker is an exceptional game, one that is fundamentally better than the clunky, jank-ass Skyward Sword. Yet you know what they say, even a bad Zelda game is better than 90% of other video games. Even though Skyward Sword might not be universally adored by Zelda fans, it’s still a decent game that was trying to do some new things with the Wii’s motion controls, which makes it a perfect fit for the Switch’s Joycons if a recent listing for a port is to be believed.

Spotted on Amazon UK, a since removed listing for an HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword suggests that Nintendo is looking at making one of the less beloved games relevant once again. This wouldn’t be the first time Skyward Sword has been remastered as it was also ported on over to the Wii U alongside Wind Waker. As excited as I am to give Skyward Sword another shot with slightly better motion controls (if they haven’t just been thrown away altogether) what really tickles my interest about this rumour is the possibility that Wind Waker might also be making the jump to Switch. Why would you do one of the Wii U ports and not the other, right?

Considering the fact that Nintendo doesn’t have much in the way of upcoming first-party releases, beyond Pikmin 3: Deluxe Edition (another remaster of a Wii U game), re-releasing Skyward Sword and Wind Waker might be enought satisfy fans who’re slowly growing tired of Animal Crossing. At least the new Paper Mario was okay, right?

Last Updated: