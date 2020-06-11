The remake of cult classic cel-shaded shooter XIII will finally be out in November

XIII, a video game which I…know absolutely nothing about. I do know that it predates most modern history, having first surfaced in the dread age of 2003. It was a looker back then, thanks to its cel-shaded graphics and a unique art style that popped beautifully off the TV screen and in video game magazines running features on it.

Man, imagine getting your out of date video game news from a source that you had to pay for, instead of instantly beamed to your face via a website riddled with typos and fart jokes. Hi mom! Anyway, a remake was announced not too long ago and then news on the game pretty much vanished into the uncharted regions of the news cycle.

XIII isn’t dead though! Thanks to Amazon Spain accidentally leaking some info (Ole!), it looks like the remake will be out on November 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Here’s the official overview, via Gematsu and Goole’s dodgy translation feature:

XIII is the remake of the cult first-person action game initially released in 2003. You play as “XIII,” a man with no identity, through a solo campaign with numerous plot twists. Inspired by the eponymous comic book, the game proposes a completely reinvented cel-shaded design. XIII will also offer the possibility of launching into brutal multiplayer confrontations. The country is still in shock after the assassination of President Sheridan. You wake up, amnesiac and wounded, on a deserted beach on the east coast. The only clues about your identity are Roman numeral “XIII” tattooed near your collarbone and a bank deposit key. Although your memory escapes you, you discover that you have the reflexes of a perfectly trained professional fighter. You set out in search of your past, discovering that you have participated in the death of the President of the United States and revealing the most unheard-of conspiracy ever devised in the entire history of the country.

With the gun having now been thoroughly jumped, you can expect a proper trailer later today from IGN’s latest Summer of Gaming livestream. Now will someone please explain to me why XIII is regarded as the good stuff? I need some genuine hype for a dang good game that I missed out on apparently.

Last Updated: